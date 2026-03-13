OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release fresh jobs data for February this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists expects the economy added 10,000 jobs last month but that the unemployment rate edged up to 6.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada reported a loss of 25,000 positions in January but said the jobless rate swung down to 6.5 per cent because fewer people were looking for work.

Royal Bank economists say they're expecting that unusually large decline in labour force participation reversed course somewhat in February to push the unemployment rate a bit higher to 6.7 per cent.

The February job figures come less than a week before the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision set for March 18.

Statistics Canada will also give the central bank a fresh look at inflation data before that decision when it reports February's consumer price index on Monday.