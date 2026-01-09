OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release labour force figures for December this morning.

A Reuters survey of economists expects Canada lost 5,000 jobs last month, driving the unemployment rate up a tenth of a point to 6.6 per cent to end the year.

The labour market has surprised economists with a strong run in recent months that saw employers add some 181,000 jobs from September through November.

Economists at RBC are expecting December's data will show a steeper drop of 35,000 positions to offset unexpected gains in November.

RBC is also calling for the unemployment rate to jump to 6.8 per cent in December but say the weakness is still largely contained to trade-exposed sectors of the economy.

Today's jobs report will mark the Bank of Canada's last look at the state of the labour market before its first interest rate decision of the year at the end of this month.