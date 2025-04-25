OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales dropped 0.4 per cent to $69.3 billion in February as sales fell at new car dealers.

The agency says results were lower in four of nine subsectors it tracks, with sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers down 2.6 per cent, including a 3.0 per cent drop at new car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.5 per cent.

The increase in core sales came as sales at food and beverage retailers gained 2.8 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 0.4 per cent in February.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its early estimate suggests retail sales increased 0.7 per cent in March, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.