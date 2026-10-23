Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 1.2% in August at $74.6 billion

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Watch BNN Bloomberg Live BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.2 per cent to $74.6 billion in August, helped by higher new car sales.

The agency says sales were up in all nine of the subsectors it tracks, led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers which gained 1.2 per cent, boosted by a 1.5 per cent rise at new car dealers.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were up 1.1 per cent for the month.

The food and beverage retailers subsector gained 1.1 per cent, while general merchandise retailers added one per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 1.2 per cent in August.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance estimate of retail sales in September suggested a gain of 0.7 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.