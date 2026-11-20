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OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent to $75.3 billion in September, boosted by higher prices at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.

Sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors increased 6.9 per cent, however sales in volume terms for the subsector gained 1.6 per cent in September.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, were up 0.1 per cent in September.

General merchandise retailers gained 1.5 per cent, while clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers added 0.8 per cent. Sales at food and beverage retailers fell 0.4 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent in September.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says retail sales in October fell 1.5 per cent, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.