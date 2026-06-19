Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.5% at $73 billion in April

Veronica Clark, U.S. and Canadian economist at Citi Research, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest U.S. retail sales data for the month of May.

U.S. May retail sales rose 0.9% month-over-month vs. 0.6% estimate Veronica Clark, U.S. and Canadian economist at Citi Research, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the latest U.S. retail sales data for the month of May.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.5 per cent to $73.0 billion in April, helped higher by increased sales at gas stations and auto dealers.

The agency says sales were up in five of the nine subsectors it tracks, as higher prices helped lift sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors 5.1 per cent for the month. In volume terms, sales for the subsector rose 0.8 per cent in April.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers also gained 1.7 per cent as sales at new car dealers rose 1.8 per cent and used car dealers climbed 5.1 per cent higher.

Core retail sales, which exclude gas stations and fuel vendors along with motor vehicle and parts dealers, fell 0.7 per cent in April as sales at food and beverage retailers dropped 2.0 per cent and general merchandise retailers lost 1.7 per cent.

In volume terms, Statistics Canada says overall retail sales were unchanged in April.

Looking ahead, the agency says its advance estimate of retail sales points to an increase of 1.0 per cent for May, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2026.