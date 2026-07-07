Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade surplus grew to $4.2B in May

Shipping containers are moved from the Fairview Cove Container Terminal In Halifax on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade surplus increased to $4.2 billion in May as exports rose to a record high.

The agency says the result compared with a surplus of $3.4 billion in April.

Total exports gained 0.9 per cent in May to post the fourth consecutive monthly increase and rise to a record $77.1 billion.

Exports of metal ores and non-metallic minerals rose 16.1 per cent, boosted by higher sulphur exports and new shipments of gold ores and concentrates to China.

Total imports edged down 0.2 per cent in May to $72.9 billion, as lower imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products more than offset other gains.

In volume terms, total exports were essentially unchanged, while imports rose 0.4 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.