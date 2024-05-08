(Lansing, MI) -- A state of emergency has been declared for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties by Governor Whitmer due to the severe storms that produced at least two confirmed tornadoes and possibly four twisters.

There was also four-inch hail falling in the storms that left significant damage to buildings and roads, but thankfully did not result in any deaths.



The state of emergency makes all state resources available to the storm victims.



A FedEx facility in Portage suffered significant damage when a tornado hit it.

— with files from MetroSource