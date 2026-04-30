OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release real gross domestic product figures for February this morning.

It's also set to provide early estimates for the month of March and the first quarter as a whole.

Last month, the agency said its preliminary estimate for February was 0.2 per cent growth.

The agency reported January saw GDP edge higher by 0.1 per cent, thanks to strength in goods-producing industries.

Many Bay Street economists had said the domestic economy looked to be starting the year off better than expected considering the mild contraction in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian economy has been contending with multiple sources of uncertainty as the Middle East conflict lifts oil prices and in turn the cost of everyday goods, while the upcoming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement looms in July.