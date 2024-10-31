OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the economy was flat in August, while a preliminary estimate suggests it grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the third quarter overall.

The agency says growth in services-producing industries in August were offset by declines in goods-producing industries.

The manufacturing sector was the largest drag on the economy, followed by utilities, wholesale and trade and transportation and warehousing.

A preliminary estimate for September suggests real gross domestic product grew by 0.3 per cent.

The Bank of Canada has described the economy as soft, largely due to high interest rates weighing on consumption and business investment.

The central bank's interest rate cuts are expected to boost economic activity and restore stronger growth next year.