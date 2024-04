AUGUSTA, Ga. - The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.



The Masters says that "the first round will not begin before 9 a.m," and that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.



Storms, heavy rain and strong winds have been forecast.