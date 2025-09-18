Starbucks workers are taking legal action against the coffee giant, saying it violated the law when it changed its dress code but refused to reimburse employees who had to buy new clothes.

The employees are backed by the union organizing Starbucks' workers.

They filed class-action lawsuits in state court in Illinois and Colorado Wednesday, and complaints with California's labor agency.

Starbucks' new dress code went into effect May 12.

The company has said its dress code will create a sense of familiarity with customers and make stores more welcoming.

But some employees say they had to spend more than $100 on new clothes.