(Seattle, WA) -- Starbucks is making a major change to its cups that will impact iced coffee fans.

The coffee giant will no longer offer cold drink orders in plastic cups in some locations, instead switching to fiber-based compostable cups.

The new compostable cups are made from molded fiber and come with both flat or dome-shaped lids to accommodate both regular iced drinks and whipped drinks.

The change will eventually be made nationwide.

Starbucks said it plans to change its cups to entirely compostable, recyclable or reusable by 2030, according to its "reusable revolution" statement on its official website.

— with files from MetroSource