Starbucks plans to lay off 1,100 corporate employees globally as new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol streamlines operations.

In a letter to employees released Monday, Niccol said the company will inform employees who are being laid off by mid-day Tuesday.

Niccol said Starbucks is also eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions.

Niccol said the Seattle coffee giant needs to operate more efficiently and reduce complexity.

Baristas in Starbucks' stores aren't impacted by the layoffs.