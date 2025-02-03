Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year released a statement Monday morning via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network asking to be traded from the team that selected him first overall in 2017.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said last week the team has no plans to trade Garrett and according to Rapoport, the team's stance has not changed after being made aware of his request.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

The 29-year-old was one of the few bright spots from an otherwise miserable Browns 3-14 season, as he registered 47 combined tackles, 14.0 sacks, a league-best 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, and won DPOY for the 2023 season. The 2024 award has not been handed out yet, but Garrett was once again an All-Pro this past season.

The Texas A&M product has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Browns and has reached the playoffs only twice, losing in the Divisional Round in 2020 and the Wild-Card Round in 2023.

He has 102.5 career sacks and 352 combined tackles in 117 career regular season NFL games.