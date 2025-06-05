Local hockey fans are feeling hopeful that this is the year that the Stanley Cup will make its way back to Canada.

A watch party for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals was held at Cucina 360 on Wednesday night, where hockey fans watched the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on the patio.

A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

This Finals series is a rematch of last year where the Panthers beat the Oilers in Game 7.

Tina Angelini says she's hoping to see the Cup back in Canada.

"I am hoping that Edmonton wins, and I know that they're going to have a tough go with Florida, but I'm confident."

Dan Angelini states who he wants to win.

"Edmonton to win, Canada needs a Cup, I'm hopefully it's going to end differently."

James Maxwell says he's hopeful the outcome will be different this year.

"Let's bring home the Cup, we need it. And put all the politics aside, we need Canada to bring home the Cup and that's what's going to change everybody."

Maxwell says it's going to be a tough series.

"They're both very talented teams, and I would say when you have two final teams - you expect it to go to Game 7."

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says it's great to bring people out to watch the game.

"It's a great way and Game 1 is just the beginning, and we're going to go all the way to Game 7, hopefully it goes to Game 7. And we'll be at the Loose Goose on Friday for Game 2 as well."

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) has teamed up with some of the city's most popular venues to bring the community together for all seven potential games.

Upcoming watch party locations include: