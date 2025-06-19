The City of Windsor's finances have gotten a double thumbs up from Standard & Poor's (S&P).

S&P has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the city as double A plus ('AA+') with a stable outlook.

"I'm pleased to see that the City of Windsor has maintained our favourable AA+ Bond Rating, which is a vote of confidence in our unwavering commitment to strong financial management and strategic investments," said mayor Drew Dilkens.

"City Council is Building Windsor's Future through a focus on investment, growth, and sustainability. Even amidst a climate of uncertainty resulting from the threat of tariffs and a trade war with the U.S., we are working diligently to leverage all opportunities in support of a robust local economy, and to navigate the unique challenges that come with unprecedented growth and development in our communityn," Dilkens added.

Commissioner of Finance and City Treasurer Janice Guthrie said she was pleased to share that the city had received a strong rating from S&P Global Ratings.

"This rating reflects our robust financial health, effective management practices, and our commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility. This strong rating is a testament to our strategic planning and the diligent efforts of our entire team. It underscores our ability to meet financial obligations and sustain long-term growth, which is crucial for our stakeholders' confidence and our community's trust," Guthrie said.

"We remain dedicated to upholding these high standards and continuing to deliver exceptional value and service to our residents," she added.