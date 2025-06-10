GATINEAU — Canada Post says it has failed to make progress in recent talks with the union representing 55,000 postal workers as an increasingly acrimonious impasse drags on.

The Crown corporation says the two sides cannot find common ground even on the terms for an arbitration process, which Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu asked the parties to work toward.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu says the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has effectively refused to recognize a federally commissioned report that called for major reforms to the 158-year-old institution, including more flexible routes and part-time weekend positions with similar pay rates and benefits.

She says the two sides exchanged some information on Thursday and Friday through federal mediators, but managed little contact since.

Meanwhile, the union called on members to sign a letter to the minister opposing the prospect of a forced vote on Canada Post's "final offers."

The letter says that such a move — requested by Canada Post — would amount to government interference, tip the scales in the employer's favour and potentially sow division in the ranks of employees.

"The issues will remain contentious among some, most or all of the membership, depending upon how the vote goes," the Sunday missive states, adding that resulting resentment would undermine labour peace.

Union president Jan Simpson hinted at possible rifts within the membership last week, saying in an update that "although tensions are high, let's not forget our fight is with the employer, not one another."

Canada Post's "final offers," presented May 28, include an end to compulsory overtime, signing bonuses of between $500 and $1,000 and cost-of-living payments that are triggered at a lower inflation threshold.

Management's earlier offer of a nearly 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years remains unchanged, as does a plan to hire part-time staff for weekend parcel delivery — a major sticking point in the talks.

Last Wednesday, the jobs minister called on Canada Post and the union to return to the bargaining table and hash out terms for binding arbitration, with the two sides acres apart on key issues.

Hajdu also asked the Crown corporation and union to continue to work toward a deal outside of that process in a dual-track approach to reach a new contract.

The union backed down from the threat of a strike last month, but imposed an ongoing overtime ban instead on May 23.

A strike would mark the union's second work stoppage in six months, after mail carriers went on strike for 32 days at the height of the pre-holiday shipping season in November and December.

That action was part of the same contract negotiations at issue now.