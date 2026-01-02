A library branch in Windsor is closed today.
Windsor Public Library (WPL) posted on social media saying the Seminole Branch is closed due to staff illnesses.
WPL hopes to reopen the branch on Saturday.
The branch is located at 4285 Seminole Street.
All other Windsor Public Library branches are open as well as online services.
