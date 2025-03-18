One driver is charged with impaired driving after a R.I.D.E. program in LaSalle on St. Patrick's Day.

LaSalle police say 556 were checked and four roadside tests were issued.

Windsor police also held R.I.D.E. program at several locations throughout Windsor and Amherstburg.

According to police, more than 1,100 vehicles were stopped and 28 roadside tests were administered.

Windsor police say there were zero impairments detected. In a social media post, the police service thanked everyone for drinking responsibly and being safe on St. Patrick’s Day.

Yesterday evening,@LaSallePoliceON conducted a R.I.D.E. Program. ~556 vehicles were canvassed & 4 roadside tests were issued. One motorist was charged with Operating with Over 80mgs of Alcohol, which resulted in a 90 day licence suspension and 7 day vehicle impound. pic.twitter.com/kvV4mx9Vv4 — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) March 18, 2025