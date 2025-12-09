The presidents of St. Clair College and the University of Windsor are both expressing the need for 'collaboration' with the business community to meet the changing economic needs of the region and the country.

St. Clair College President Michael Silvaggi and University of Windsor President Dr. JJ McMurtry delivered the message around the need for collaboration Monday during the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce 149th annual general meeting.

The two leaders highlighted the need for the business community and post-secondary institutions to work together to drive innovation, support economic diversification, and prepare a skilled workforce to meet the demand of a changing world.

Silvaggi says they want to make sure they are producing labour-ready graduates.

"We want to be front and center. We need the feedback; we need to know what's coming. Certainly we have a pulse, but when we talk about information and intelligence, a lot of that comes from entrepreneurs, from those that are working and trying to build a better future for the city," he says.

Silvaggi says they must pay attention and be ready to provide the labour force that's needed.

"When it comes to availability of programming and so forth, if we are not aligned, then we're going to have some challenges of our own," he says.

Salvaggi notes that emerging technologies, health sciences, and skilled trades are sectors where the college can meet industry needs.

McMurtry says Canada is in a situation where we have a skills gap and this is a time when society needs universities and colleges.

"To be stepping up to provide the education that we need in order to address the needs of the country and address the new world that's coming toward us," he says. "I don't think there is any world where we're going back to a pre-COVID world, and universities and colleges are well placed to help lead that process going forward."

McMurtry says there is lots of demand for industrial expertise, engineering expertise, environmental issues, and defense issues, where the university can play an important role.