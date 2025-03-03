The results are in from a student referendum at St. Clair College.

Student Representative Council (SRC) Executive Director Ryan Peebles says students voted in favour of keeping the Transit Windsor Saints Bus Pass.

He says about 2,500 students voted during last week's referendum.

As AM800 news previously reported, the SRC re-negotiated a three-year renewal with the City of Windsor and Transit Windsor for the pass, with options for two additional one-year extensions however the renewal price significantly increase for students.

Under the previous agreement, it was $300 per year but under the new agreement, the price has increased to $823 per year.

Pebbles says the fee for the bus pass is built into a student's tuition.

"The students are in favour of the adjusted price," says Peebles. "So from now, it goes to the next stage which is going to go to our college's board of governors. So tonight we're going to meet with the student board of directors at the student council level so they can accept the referendum results as in favour and they'll pass that motion there and then from there it goes to the college's board of governors for formal approval at the student level."

He says students can opt-out of the Saints Bus Pass.

"They do have the opportunity to opt-out but also to voice their concerns to our student council and we'd be sure to ensure the city is aware of it and also trends to any potential issues," he says.

Pebbles says the college still needs to sign the contract with the city.

"Unless there's any major hiccups between now and the college's board of governors, it should move forward," says Peebles. "Again we still got to sign that contract with the city and transit for kind of the fine details on what that looks like but as far as I'm concerned as of right now, no other hiccups it should proceed as normal."

The new three-year pact goes into effect on September 1, 2025 and runs until August 31, 2028.

Peebles says students can opt-out from September 1 to September 30.