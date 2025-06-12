A St. Clair College student will be getting some hands-on work experience while also making sure the landscape outside a Sandwich Town landmark remains pristine.

St. Clair College horticultural student David Piper-Clark, 38, is the latest landscape steward of Windsor's Mackenzie Hall, a building constructed in 1855 by Alexander Mackenzie, Canada's second prime minister.

Piper-Clark is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship provided by the Windsor Port Authority in partnership with The Friends of the Court for Mackenzie Hall.

He will work alongside city staff to maintain the landscaping around the property, including Mary Bibb Park.

St. Clair College horticultural student David Piper-Clark says it's a big deal to get this opportunity.

"I'm excited. I didn't think I'd getting the opportunity, and I did. My dad is happy about it. He also worked for the city as well," he says.

St. Clair College professor of horticulture Sandy MacDonald says they always try to put a student into this position who will do a great job.

"It's a great experience too. It's a great experience with working with the city and the college," he says. "It's a great location, beautiful historical building, what a great opportunity and something to get on that resume for sure."

The horticulture scholarship began in 2016 when The Friends of the Court indicated a need for more attention to the aging property; ivy was encroaching and overwhelming the building, and Virginia creeper was smothering bushes and trees.

The issues were brought under control using existing city resources and the addition of a horticulture student.

MacDonald says this position provides the student a lot of independence.

"I guess the responsibility of it as well to decide what to do in a particular day to get that work done. so I think in many ways, it's a little bit more of a challenge because it's on the student themselves to carry on activities very independently. That's such a great opportunity for someone to learn from as well," he says.

The project is a partnership between the City of Windsor Parks and Horticulture departments, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 82, St. Clair College Horticulture Program, The Friends of the Court, and Windsor Port Authority.

Mackenzie Hall is located at 3277 Sandwich St. W. near Brock Street.