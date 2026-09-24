St. Clair College sees highest domestic enrollment in nearly a decade

Domestic student enrollment is at its highest level in nearly a decade at St. Clair College.

The college is reporting just over 8,400 students are enrolled for this semester at the Windsor and Chatham campuses.

The figure includes just over 7,800 domestic students. There are around 605 international students enrolled at the college this year.

St. Clair College President Michael Silvaggi says they haven’t had this many domestic students enrolled at the college in nearly a decade.

“We haven’t had this many domestic students since around 2017-2018. A little bit of growth there and something to be proud of,” he says.

Silvaggi says there has been a lot of focus across the province about priority programs to help build Ontario.

“A lot of that growth is coming in the area of health sciences, nursing, and the skilled trades front,” he says.

Silvaggi calls the enrollment figures are steps in the right direction.

“Our enrollment has surpassed our budgeted amount that we forecasted. That is a step in the right direction,” he says.

In April 2026, the college projected a $5.5 million deficit for the 2026-2027 school year in part due to a drop in revenues due to a lack of international tuition fees as a result of decreased international enrollment following changes by the federal government.