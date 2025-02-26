A little bowl of warmth during this stretch of winter.

St. Clair College Centre for the Arts is hosting a 'Soup Kitchen' Thursday, February 27 inside the Skyline Ballroom in downtown Windsor.

Speaking on Mornings with Mike and Meg, college centre senior director Joe D'Angela says the soup is being prepared by culinary arts students and chefs at the centre.

D'Angela says pre-COVID, there were many lunch time events in the downtown core.

"Our goal being a college community is to support the revitalization of the downtown core," says D'Angela. "So just bringing back these lunch time events, so this is the actual first annual Soup Kitchen put on by the chefs at the centre for the arts and also the culinary program here at the school."

He says there will be a variety of soups available including bacon cheeseburger soup.

"We have a spinach and tortellini soup, a vegetarian enchilada, our traditional New England clam chowder, cream of mushroom, split pea and our own famous roasted red pepper soup," he says.

D'Angela says proceeds from the event will support student scholarships.

"Apart of our efforts is just to support our students educational journey so all proceeds will go towards student scholarships," says D'Angela. "So I think proceeds will help us award eight scholarships to students this year."

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the centre on Riverside Drive West.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.