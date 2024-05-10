Mother's Day is now just a few days away, and officials at St. Clair College are hard at work preparing to host one of its signature events.

St. Clair College Centre for the Arts will be hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 12.



There will be four seating times on Sunday: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.



The brunch menu will include appetizers, chef attended stations and carvery, hot buffet items as well as a desert station.



Senior Director of the SCCCA, Joe D'Angela, says everyone is very excited to be hosting again this year.



"In our beautiful skyline alumni ballroom at the St. Claire Centre for the Arts. It's absolutely fantastic both for the college and as well for the hospitality and culinary program. So at the Centre for the Arts we have interns, we have work study students, with our regular employees," he said.



D'Angela says the entire buffet is made in-house by the chefs, students and crew.



"All working together to really do this event. Making food for the 500 to 700 people that we expect is no easy task, and it takes a lot of dedication and work to make it happen. It's just fantastic to showcase our culinary hospitality program, our centre for the arts, and what my chefs are able to do."



He says one thing they've noticed over the years of hosting the event is that it tends to be the same families that want to come back year after year.



"We really created a long relationship with so many people from Mother's Day, to the Easter Brunch, to the dinner shows. All the activity we do at the Centre for the Arts, it's wonderful to see the families come back time and time again. We've created a great relationship with them, and I think they have an expectation of the level of service that we provide and the food quality," he said.



Interest has been incredibly strong for this year's brunch, as the college's website shows that the event is now sold out.

