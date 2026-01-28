St. Clair College's Genesis Experiential Learning and Career Centre will host a first responders career fair on Wednesday Jan. 28 at the south Windsor campus.

The centre hosts a number of career fairs throughout the year targeted towards specific academic areas including healthcare, education and community support, engineering and skilled trades, and business and I.T.

Career services officer Cody Brown said this career fair is aimed towards students in programs such as paramedic, firefighting, police foundations, protection, security and investigations.

"You're going to see a variety of employers in the law enforcement field," he said.

"Just to name a couple of examples, Windsor police, border services, corrections Ontario, Windsor fire, EMS. There's actually a wide variety. I think we have 15 employers that are going to be attending the event this year."

Brown said the event is primarily targeted toward students and alumni.

"We're trying to help students transition into the career field once they're graduated," he said.

"That's why we host a lot of these events in the second semester just to try and line up more appropriately with their graduation timelines just to try and give students the best opportunity to sort of hit the ground running once they actually graduate from the college, and make sure that the education that we provided them can actually be put to use as quickly as possible."

Brown said the career fair serves as a networking tool.

"You can come interact with all these different employers, get a chance to speak with them about any opportunities that have, make connections in the community because it's not always just about finding careers right? Maybe it's volunteering or just meeting someone," he said.

Wednesday's career fair will take place in the Alumni Hall Lounge on the second floor of the main campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.