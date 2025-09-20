St. Clair College's fall enrolment is down 23 per cent compared to last year for the Windsor and Chatham campuses.

The college said this is despite 'continued success attracting domestic students'.

This time last year, there were 12,235 students. This year, there are 9.383. The drop is attributed to the fall of international students attending the school, down just shy of 3,000 from 2024.

While enrolment as a whole is down, domestic students are climbing slightly. 51 more domestic students are attending St. Clair this fall, totalling 7,645, the highest number of domestic students since 2018.

"The Schools of Community Studies and Nursing saw significant gains at both Windsor and Chatham campuses," a news release read.

"Interest has been especially robust in programs including Powerline Technician, Personal Support Worker, Early Childhood Education, Practical Nursing, Electrical Techniques, Police Foundations and Border Services, among others. This boost aligns with in-demand professions in our region and beyond."

The ratio of domestic students to international sits at 82 per cent to 18 per cent.