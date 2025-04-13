Students in the fashion design program at St. Clair College in Windsor are gearing up for the biggest night of the school year.

The 11th Atelier Fashion Show will take place at St. Clair College South Campus on Sat., April 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. in the Student Life Centre.

The Atelier Fashion Show highlights the collections from the program's graduating students, with a panel of industry VIP judges awarding prizes for the first, second, and third place winning collections and for the most sustainable collection.

Fashion Design Program Coordinator Elaine Chatwood says the students start thinking about their designs in the third semester and then create a full proposal and a business plan like you would in the industry.

Chatwood says they always have a great audience for the show, which is opened by the previous year's winners.

"They come back with a new collection, so they get to see our winners on the runway first, and then we have an evening wear set, and then we go to a short break. This year we have a little surprise before our collection set, and then we go into the collection," she says.

Chatwood says this is the program's capstone project that's tied to the student's assessments.

"They have to create costing; they have to think about talent distribution, everything. We are a fashion design program, but they're also thinking of that too. It brings everything together, and the students produce the show," she says.

Chatwood says they have space for 400 people, and they've sold out over the past five years.

"Even if you're not into fashion, I think it's a great entertaining show, and you get to see really creative things on the runway. You won't see them anywhere else," she says.

CTV Windsor's Stefanie Masotti will serve as MC for the fashion show.

For Atelier Fashion Show ticket information, visit Eventbrite at www.stclaircollege.ca/atelier.