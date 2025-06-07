St. Clair College and Brock University have entered into a transfer agreement to fast-track the Sport Management degree.

Brock and St. Clair have formalized a transfer pathway to enhance program options for students interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Sport Management (BSM) degree.

This agreement now offers a seamless roadmap from the Sport and Recreation Management program at the college to the diploma program at Brock.

Eligible students will receive eight transfer credits - reducing time to degree completion and offering cost savings.

Students can accelerate their entry into the sport management industry, pursuing careers in areas such as operations, recruitment, athlete performance analysis, marketing, communications and event planning.

The initiative also supports Brock's broader commitment to student mobility and academic accessibility.