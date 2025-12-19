Knobby's Kids is back for its 18th season of the hockey and skating program in Windsor.

The program runs every Saturday, weather dependent, until March at Windsor's Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink at 1250 Langlois Avenue.

Knobby's Kids was established in 2006 by the late Robert "Knobby" Knudsen, Jerry Slavic, and Frank Spry to provide free hockey and skating programs for children who face financial barriers to participating in organized hockey leagues or learning how to skate.

St. Clair College Alumni is once again giving $6,000 to offset insurance costs and rink rental fees, the 16th year that the St. Clair College Alumni has donated funds to Knobby's Kids.

Head volunteer Marty Kerester told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that they're so proud to have this program back year after year.

"Any child that wants to try or play hockey, we get them set up with all the equipment. With the help of the St. Clair College Alumni, we pay for the ice time, we pay for the insurance, and we actually have a breakfast for them in January and a Family Day meal for them in February," he says.

Kerester says that it's not just about the hockey; it's about getting kids out and together.

"We're getting more and more, and it's almost like we're going to have to get another hour because there are a lot of kids out there that want to play. It's all about the kids," he says.

Organizers are looking for more help from the community by way of second-hand donations, such as skates, padding, and sticks to lend out to visiting players looking to learn some skills.

Donations from the community also help ensure the experience is free for the kids taking part, complete with necessary gear and equipment.

To register for the program or to contribute by donating used or new skates or hockey equipment, please contact play@knobbyskids.com and visit their website at https://knobbyskids.ca/.