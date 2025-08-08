An outdoor mass and a candlelight procession highlight this year's St. Angela Merici Festival.

The two-day event is celebrating its 39th anniversary outside of the Italian church on Erie Street.

Festival co-chair Frank Gualtieri says the event also features Italian food, live entertainment, a street soccer tournament and children activities.

He says the event kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.

"Saturday evening we have a beautiful program outlined with the opening ceremonies on the steps of the church followed by an opera performance by Michael Ciudo and Biranna DeSantis," he says.

Gualtieri says the community looks forward to the outdoor mass and candlelight procession.

"The main focal point of the weekend of the festivities of the festival is the outdoor mass being celebrated at 7:30 Sunday evening on the steps of the church, in front of the church followed by candle light procession on Erie Street," says Gualtieri.

He says the festival shows the strength of the community, culture, and nationality.

"It's everybody to get together, to join and it brings a little bit of nostalgia back to the community from the days in Italy," he says.

Gualtieri says Erie Street will be closed from Lillian Street to Parent Avenue for the event.

It runs Saturday from 6 p.m. until midnight and noon to midnight on Sunday.