TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell more than 600 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled, giving up some of the gains made Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump paused some tariffs, but raised rates on goods from China.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 636.49 points at 23,090.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,117.22 points at 39,491.23. The S&P 500 index was down 182.97 points at 5,273.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 686.07 points at 16,438.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.38 cents US compared with 70.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$2.99 at US$59.36 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 24 cents US at US$3.57 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$96.40 at US$3,175.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 23 cents US at US$4.42 a pound.

