S&P/TSX composite up Tuesday morning

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TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading on Tuesday, led by strength in technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.27 points at 35,653.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 520.33 points at 52,730.41. The S&P 500 index was up 15.31 points at 7,428.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 76.36 points at 24,855.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.93 cents US compared with 70.85 cents on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$2 at US$80.61 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$47.40 at US$4,029.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.