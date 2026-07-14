S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading

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TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the base metals and financial sectors, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.85 points at 35,341.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.46 points at 52,441.18. The S&P 500 index was up 30.33 points at 7,545.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 247.82 points at 26,121.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.18 cents US compared with 70.70 cents US on Monday.

The August crude oil contract was down 19 cents US at US$77.95 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$97.20 at US$4,102.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.