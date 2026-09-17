S&P/TSX composite up more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

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TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 350 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also marched higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 358.42 points at 35,849.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 278.90 points at 51,740.80. The S&P 500 index was up 73.43 points at 7,625.24, while the Nasdaq composite was up 390.93 points at 26,369.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.50 cents US compared with 71.70 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.55 at US$100.88 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$10.90 at US$4,398.40 an ounce.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.