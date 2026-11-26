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TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy sector as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 219.46 points at 34,399.45.

The gains came as U.S. stock markets are closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.18 cents US compared with 70.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$84.86 per barrel.

The February gold contract was up US$36.50 at US$3,601.10 an ounce.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.