S&P/TSX composite up Monday morning, U.S. stock markets mixed

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading on Monday, led by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.51 points at 35,414.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 246.24 points at 52,193.49. The S&P 500 index was down 3.47 points at 7,408.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 84.83 points at 24,891.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.86 cents US compared with 70.96 cents on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$5.99 at US$83.32 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$4,076.40 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.