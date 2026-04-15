TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.36 points at 34,180.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 145.57 points at 48,390.42. The S&P 500 index was up 30.10 points at 6,997.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 230.39 points at 23,869.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 72.69 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.47 at US$92.75 per barrel.

The June gold contract was down US$22.70 at US$4,827.40 an ounce.