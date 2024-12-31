TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading Tuesday, led by gains in energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while U.S. markets dipped after trading in the green for most of the morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.99 points at 24,698.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.26 points at 42,561.47. The S&P 500 index was down 10.45 points at 5,896.49, while the Nasdaq composite was down 86.90 points at 19,399.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.51 cents UScompared with 69.55 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was up 74 cents at US$71.73 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.72 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$19.70 at US$2,637.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up down seven cents at US$4.02 a pound.