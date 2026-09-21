S&P/TSX composite gains more than 200 points; U.S. markets also rise

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Watch BNN Bloomberg Live BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose more than 200 points Monday as technology and mining stocks moved higher, while U.S. markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.75 points at 36,009.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 366.19 points at 52,048.83. The S&P 500 index was up 114.20 points at 7,764.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 599.55 points at 27,122.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.32 cents US compared with 71.42 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$3.71 at US$92.37 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$41 at US$4,383.90 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.