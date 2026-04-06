TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.08 points at 33,091.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 66.07 points at 46,570.74. The S&P 500 index was up 10.98 points at 6,593.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.85 points at 21,947.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.83 cents US compared with 71.85 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up six cents US at US$111.60 per barrel.

The June gold contract was up US$14.90 at US$4,694.60 an ounce.