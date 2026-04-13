TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading and the price of oil topped US$100 per barrel as the U.S. military vowed to blockade all Iranian ports, while Ian responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The moves came as ceasefire talks between the countries on the weekend ended without an agreement.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.30 points at 33,698.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 258.84 points at 47,657.73. The S&P 500 index was up 6.58 points at 6,823.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.58 points at 22,975.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.41 cents US compared with 72.33 cents US on Friday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$5.83 at US$102.40 per barrel, while the June gold contract was down US$60.80 at US$4,726.60 an ounce.