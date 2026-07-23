S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points as oil tops US$90 a barrel

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TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 350 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose to top US$90 a barrel after attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The September crude oil contract was up US$5.40 at US$92.23 per barrel as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened “major military punishment” against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, if they keep attacking ships.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 378.25 points at 35,106.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 581.79 points at 51,636.79. The S&P 500 index was down 105.54 points at 7,393.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 681.86 points at 25,009.04 or 2.7 per cent as tech stocks sank.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.99 cents US compared with 70.98 cents US on Wednesday.

The August gold contract was down US$97.20 at US$4,054.70 an ounce.

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With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.