TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading Monday, led by weakness in technology and base metals, while U.S. markets also fell, led by a 1.4 per cent loss on the Nasdaq.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 219.65 points at 24,576.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 454.40 points at 42,537.81. The S&P 500 index was down 69.48 points at 5,901.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 266.42 points at 19,455.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.50 cents US compared with 69.37 cents US on Friday.

The February crude oil contract was up 68 cents at US$71.28 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 62 cents at US$4.01 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$17.10 at US$2,614.4 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$4.08 a pound.