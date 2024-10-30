Not so good news for trick-or-treaters across Windsor-Essex.

The Halloween forecast is calling for rain.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Geoff Coulson, meteorologist with Environment Canada says showers are expected to start in the early afternoon Thursday.

"We've got a front approaching from Michigan that's going to start to kickoff some shower and maybe thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon, and it looks like some of that shower activity is going to linger right through the prime trick-or-treating time."

He says it's going to be a very warm day.

"We're going to be much much warmer than normal, so again at this time of year we could be dealing with single digit temperatures and the kids have to bundle up, certainly not going to be the case this year as we're going to be close to record setting temperatures during the afternoon, and still very very warm on Thursday evening."

Coulson says to expect a windy Halloween.

"The wind's expected to be from the south, 30 gusting to 50 kilometres an hour through the afternoon and early evening hours, and those winds will start to taper off a bit and shift around to the west as the front goes through Thursday evening."

The daytime high is forecast to be 23, but will feel like 27 or 81.