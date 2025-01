An overtime win on the road for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits travelled to Sarnia for a game against the Sting Friday night and skated away with a 4-3 victory.

Tnias Mathurin scored his second goal of the game in extra time to snap Windsor's two game losing streak.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday afternoon at home to Brampton.

Puck drops at the WFCU Centre at 4:05 p.m.