Windsor Spitfires defenceman Sam Wathier during their game against the North Bay Battalion on October 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Katrina Lauzon)

The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre tonight.

This will be their third match-up this season.

The Spits will aim for another win following their 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Saginaw Spirit.

Windsor has won nine of their last 10 games - which started with their last victory over Sault Ste. Marie.

The Greyhounds are currently first in the West Division with a 14-7-2-0 record, while the Spits sit in second with a 13-6-2-1 record.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will begin at 6:50 p.m.

The Spits will then travel to Sarnia to battle the Sting on Friday, before returning home to welcome the Peterborough Petes on Saturday.