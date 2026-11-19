The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre tonight.
This will be their third match-up this season.
The Spits will aim for another win following their 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Saginaw Spirit.
Windsor has won nine of their last 10 games - which started with their last victory over Sault Ste. Marie.
The Greyhounds are currently first in the West Division with a 14-7-2-0 record, while the Spits sit in second with a 13-6-2-1 record.
Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. The AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell will begin at 6:50 p.m.
The Spits will then travel to Sarnia to battle the Sting on Friday, before returning home to welcome the Peterborough Petes on Saturday.