The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre.

This will be their third match-up this season, with each team winning one game.

Windsor is coming off a 2-1 loss to the 67's in Ottawa on Sunday.

Windsor is third in the OHL's Western Conference with 46 points and a 21-8-3-1 record, while the Soo are fourth in the Conference with 42 points and a 20-10-1-1 record.

Tonight's game is the Spits Christmas party game, with fans encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.

This will be the Spitfires' last game until after Christmas.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.