The Windsor Spitfires will return to home ice tonight.

The Spits will welcome the Kingston Frontenacs in their first match-up this season.

Windsor took a 5-2 win at home on Sunday afternoon over the Flint Firebirds.

The Spitfires are second overall in the OHL with a 13-3-1-1 record, while the Frontenacs are 15th overall with a 7-7-0-1 record.

Tonight's game will be a Remembrance Day themed night, where veterans and active military personnel will be honoured. The night will feature ceremonies, commemorative jerseys, and a moment of silence.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.